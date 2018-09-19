Home Opinions

Face masks to cleansers to masks

Iam by no means an impulsive risk taker.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Iam by no means an impulsive risk taker. I’ve never been someone you’d call a daredevil, risk-taker, or even the life of a party (unless it’s a nachos party). I refuse to sky dive, go abseiling, and am deathly afraid of roller coasters — because honestly, the catastrophic possibilities far outweigh my mortal pride.
But what about the adrenaline? Zest of life? The YOLO!

You see, there are far more non-life-threatening risks I’m willing to take, that some of the sky-divers would probably shake their head no at. For example, I very recently, without much preparation (aside from an Alexa Chung photo), had my hair cut. Daredevil status! Call it whatever you want, but I have long-disposed off things like “reading directions” and “heeding precautions” in my life. I’ve used cleansers before, and am pretty sure the way to use one is pretty basic - slap it on, rinse it off. See? Simple.

But then suddenly, skincare threw a curveball at me and presented a cleanser that is also a mask. The mask is also a deep cleanser. (Say whaaa) As far as weird hybrids go, this sits comfortably in the middle of the Cronut to crossushi scale. The cleanser turns into a face mask if you let it marinate for a bit, and I tried out a few to make your life easier.   

First up on my list was Neutrogena’s 2-in-1 Rapid Clear mask, which is clearly a mask that wishes it was a cleanser, the same way I wish I was as cool as Audrey Tatou in Amelie (oh my god-have you even watched this film? It’s brilliant!). It’s slightly gloopier than a regular mask, but left my skin feeling rather clean, so well done, mask...or something!

ESPA’s gel cleanser will surprise you because you can, actually mask with it. It’s full of pumpkin enzymes and jojoba, which makes for a good everyday cleanser and also works as a conditioning mask. My skin was soft and smooth like a baby’s bottom when I was done, which pleases my instant gratification tendencies, given the super steep price tag. 

I wrapped up my little experiment with Body Shop’s Tea Tree wash/mask/scrub, which was a rather confusing task. You’re directed to leave it on for 5-10 minutes, but it’s a wash. So is it a... slow cleanser? Or did I just read the label wrong, you know, since I had clearly long-disposed these things from my life? I did, however, accidentally get some of it in my eye. I strongly recommend you avoid doing this.

The wonders of multi-masking never truly ceases to amaze me, and while I am good with combining different regimens and products, I am not sure how I feel about two-in-one things. Cleanse if you’re a cleanser. If you’re a mask… do whatever it is that you’re supposed to do. Are these dual products defying the rules of physics? Will they make your face explode? The jury is out!

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju