Detox your body regularly to keep organs clean, diseases at bay

CHENNAI : Detoxification means removing toxins from the body. The human body has many natural pathways to allow detoxification through liver, sweat, urine, feces and more. But urbanisation and exposure to pollutants, heavy metals, preservatives and pesticides have increased the average toxin consumption by human beings.

These toxins get stored in tissues and cells of our bodies and affects it. In serious cases, these toxins can also lead to cancer. By detoxing your body you help the vital organs cleanse themselves of the toxins, and enable the liver to function appropriately in excreting them. Hence, detox drinks have become popular as it prevents toxic overload and also has several health benefits. When toxins are not cleared entirely, it may cause bloating, gas, headaches, constipation, fatigue, nausea, skin problems, bad breathe and bring your energy levels down. Regular intake of detox drink can help you overcome these problems.



Aids in weight loss

One of the best aspects of detox drinks is that it helps you to lose weight naturally. Detox drinks offer a major boost to your metabolism. Additionally, detox drinks like lemon juice and apple cider vinegar consist pectin fibre that keeps you satiated, thereby helping in weight loss.

Improves digestion

Detox drinks provide your digestive system with healthy nutrients and serve as a great laxative agent to ease your digestive functioning. Detox drinks also facilitate better liver functioning which plays a huge role in digestion as well. Detox ingredients like mint and lemon has high anti-oxidant power, which is the best remedy for soothing an upset stomach.

Improves liver function

At a time where many of our lifestyle habits may be working against our liver (consumption of alcohol, nicotine, caffeinated and carbonated beverages, and fatty foods), it becomes more than essential to give your liver a regular dose of detox to ensure its proper functioning. Detox drinks filter toxins from the food we consume and also help provide digestive juices to disintegrate them from the healthy nutrients. Add few slices of fresh cucumbers to your drinking water and sip through the day. They are rich diuretics; they stimulate urination which helps purge the bodily toxins and avoid water retention.

Reduces inflammation

Light detox drinks can reduce the free radicals in the body that may cause inflammation leading to chronic diseases. Ginger, mostly consumed with tea, has been proven to be very effective against inflammation. Watermelon fights inflammation and free radical damage while providing abundant vitamin A and vitamin B, both further help against skin-ageing.

Improves skin

In addition to reducing inflammation and cleansing your body off the toxin overload, detox drinks minimises the signs of ageing. Environmental pollutants and chemical deposits on your skin lead to wrinkles and dryness of the skin. Detox drinks with vitamin C-rich fruits purify your skin cells and gives you rejuvenated and glowing skin.