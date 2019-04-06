Home Opinions

Mayhem is Coming!

Anusha Ganapathi speaks about the Borderlands series.

A still from Borderlands series

BENGALURU : Dedicated fans of video games series — FIFA excluded — deserve trophies for their patience. With the exception of the last Game of Thrones book release wait, it is the gamers who have to, for real, twiddle their thumbs for a long time till the next in any series is deployed. Borderlands 2 released in 2012.

It introduced us to a world of epic rock music in the face of danger, distinct character and combat animations synced with the reckless shootouts and fight sequences throughout the whole game. It was fun. It was satisfying. Last week, when the future of good game sequels seemed as bleak as completing a level in Cuphead, the developer Gearbox dropped two trailers for Borderlands 3.

Borderlands is an action-RPG set in a dystopian, yet technologically advanced universe where there are guns in abundance. Players get to choose from a bunch of vault hunters, who each have their own powers and advantages. The trailer was four minutes of absolute mayhem, as promised.

To a person who has never played the game, the energy of the trailer would induce in them the emotion that is succinctly described as ‘hype’. To an amateur fan, the trailer reveals hints of a grown up Tiny Tina, and Claptrap (the over-enthusiastic robot) breakdancing. To a sceptic, the teaser might be nothing but eye candy with loud music. But the detective fan would notice the hidden message on Morse code, which is an interesting Easter Egg that tells that the sequel has some surprises in store.

The highlight was of course, the assured existence of ‘Guns with Legs’ — not something that we knew we wanted till the trailer hype. And just like every other annoying enemy and ally in the game, the gun talks and yells insults. Borderlands 3 has all new Vault Hunters — four of them, but this time with Gender Equality! (in addition to newer powers and increased customisability). Lead the way, Gearbox! The game is also to have co-operative playing enabled, both online and split screen. The question of what or who Mayhem is will be answered in September, when the Borderlands 3 releases across platforms. 

