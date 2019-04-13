Home Opinions

The Apocalypse Checklist

Days Gone , releasing by the end of April, follows a tragic backstory of the protagonist in an apocalyptic world.

Published: 13th April 2019 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

A screenshot from Days Gone

A screenshot from Days Gone

CHENNAI : As much as I would like this article to be a get-ready inventory for an actual apocalyptic situation involving collection of wrenches and katanas, it is really a list of ingredients for a typical game in the apocalyptic genre. ‘Days Gone’, releasing this month is another in a swarm of games featuring a desolate yet frightening Earth. But how different is it from the typical game on the end of modern civilsation?

An end-of-the-world situation should not picturise shiny buildings surrounded by lush green trees with the sun shining brightly; it is simply not dismal enough. All these games must have ‘The Wasteland’ environment. Think the deserts in PUBG’s Miramar or Mad Max — they fall on the extreme side of the spectrum. ‘Fallout 4’ does it with the rusty ‘pre-war’ buildings. Days Gone has gone the route of overgrown forests and rundown dirt roads.

The Element of the Disgusting is another important component of these games. ‘The Last of Us’, for example, features mild dismemberment through its grotesque zombies. “What’s a game without the satisfying thump while slashing a giant radioactive cockroach?”, challenges Fallout. Days Gone goes way further and incorporates a number of zombies that you wouldn’t even fathom in your worst nightmare. The gameplay features sequences which throws upto 500 freakers (a zombie variation) who go into a crazed run to get a piece of you (the protagonist).

An extension of the disgust element is a reasoning for it — a pseudo-scientific explanation to make everything seem realistic. In the game BioShock, they use syringes for ‘genetic modification’ to get you survival ready in the underwater universe. Fallout explains away everything using Radioactivity. ‘Days Gone’ on the other hand, de-evolves — with the protagonist’s roaring motorbike being about the only sophisticated technology in the game. 

The last feature, compulsively added in even the most conscienceless of zombie games — is the sentiment. After Last of Us was appreciated for being a tearjerker, the games that followed are now choosing one of two paths in their main storyline — Tragic Backstory vs inter-character relationships. Based on the gameplay releases, it looks like Days Gone chooses the former. The game releases on April 26 for the PlayStation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Days Gone Apocalypse video games The Last of Us PUBG Miramar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp