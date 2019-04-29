Home Opinions

This year, let’s promise to look after all the animal species 

At an individual level it is possible to action changes such as adopting plant based diets and stopping pesticide and herbicide use.

Published: 29th April 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Earth day was celebrated around the globe on April 22. People marched, ran marathons and cycled, planted trees, cleaned up their cities, beaches and waterways, politicians announced policies, and corporations pledged to work toward sustainability —  all in honor of our home and planet.

According to the Earth Day Network — the organisation that leads Earth Day observances worldwide has declared the year to ‘protect our species.’ Last year was the year to ‘end plastic pollution’ and we saw many policies implemented in order to reduce our dependency on plastics. Right from plastic bans to awareness regarding litter and single use plastics, there has been a lot of noise regarding this environmental issue.

A recent survey was completed by the Pew Research Center, a non-partisan fact tank based in the US, to understand the perceived threat level of Global climate change by countries across the world. The report found that climate change was the top concern in over 50% of the total 26 it surveyed — making climate change a definite world — wide priority (India and China are not featured on the list of countries surveyed as per this report).

The attempt this year is to focus on the extinction of species from the planet. Nature has gifted us with millions of species around us that we co-exist with daily. While we recognise and love many of these, there are still new species constantly being discovered; whilst others that we love keep slipping onto the endangered lists. It is unfortunate that humans may be responsible for upsetting the balance irrevocably. The world is facing the greatest rate of extinction today since the age of the dinosaurs — nearly 60 million years ago. But unlike the case of the dinosaurs, extinction today is a result of human activity.

“The global destruction of plant and wildlife populations can be directly linked to causes driven by human activity: climate change, deforestation, habitat loss, trafficking and poaching, unsustainable agriculture, pollution and pesticides”— according to the Earth Day Network. “We need to act to save further extinction of species and move towards preserving them. All living things have an intrinsic value, and each plays a unique role in the complex web of life. We must work together to protect endangered and threatened species: bees, coral reefs, elephants, giraffes, insects, whales and more.”

In a bid to protect our species Earth Day Network is encouraging people to join the campaign to “Protect our Species”. Toolkits and easy to adopt best practices along with website links can be found on their website www.earthday.org for education and easy to implement steps for our communities, schools and citizens to learn from. Through education and awareness, it is possible to spread the word about the accelerating rate of the extinction of millions of species — their causes and consequences. The awareness then helps build and activate a global movement that embraces nature and its values. 

At an individual level it is possible to action changes such as adopting plant based diets and stopping pesticide and herbicide use. Let’s 2019 be the year to protect our species — be involved, make a difference!

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp