Phyto foods to fight diseases

CHENNAI: Phytochemicals, also known as phytonutrients, are naturally occurring protective chemicals that are found in foods of plant origin (Phyto is derived from the greek word for plant). Phytochemicals and health Evidence has shown that people who consume a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and therefore in phytochemicals, have a lower incidence of many disorders including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and certain types of cancer.

Phytochemicals have an antioxidant effect that protects cells from cancer and cardiovascular disease, as well as urinary tract infections, rheumatoid arthritis and reduced immunity. An individual should make sure they eat at least five portions of fruits and vegetables a day to get plenty o f phytochemicals. What are the different types of phytochemicals? There are hundreds of phytochemicals found in foods of plant origin. The key benefits of some of the best-known phytochemicals are: