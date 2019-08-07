Phyto foods to fight diseases
CHENNAI: Phytochemicals, also known as phytonutrients, are naturally occurring protective chemicals that are found in foods of plant origin (Phyto is derived from the greek word for plant). Phytochemicals and health Evidence has shown that people who consume a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and therefore in phytochemicals, have a lower incidence of many disorders including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and certain types of cancer.
Phytochemicals have an antioxidant effect that protects cells from cancer and cardiovascular disease, as well as urinary tract infections, rheumatoid arthritis and reduced immunity. An individual should make sure they eat at least five portions of fruits and vegetables a day to get plenty o f phytochemicals. What are the different types of phytochemicals? There are hundreds of phytochemicals found in foods of plant origin. The key benefits of some of the best-known phytochemicals are:
- Flavonoids: They are widely found in lots of fruits, vegetables and grains. These possess strong properties by protecting the body from inflammation, allergic reactions and viral infections.
- Antioxidants: They are compounds which help protect the body’s cells from free radicals — unstable molecules created during normal cell functions. They are found in broccoli, sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, tomatoes, carrots, mangoes, orange, spinach, strawberries, black and green teas. Dark-coloured fruits and vegetables have more antioxidants than other fruits and vegetables.
- Carotenoids: These may protect against cardiovascular disease and may also help reduce the risk of cancer. Carotenoids are found in orangefleshed melon, carrots and sweet potatoes .
- Sulfides: Found in garlic and onions, sulfides may strengthen the immune system. It is this component that gives onions and garlic their pungent odour. They stimulate anti-cancer enzymes and slow down the formation of blood clots.
- Lycopene: Found in tomatoes and watermelons, this may protect against cancers of the cervix, stomach, bladder, colon and prostate as well as cardiovascular disease.
- Phytosterols: These include stanols, which can reduce the absorption of cholesterol from the diet and therefore lower cholesterol levels in the blood. Stanols are found in soya products.
- Limonoids: Found in the peel of citrus fruits, these phytochemicals appear to protect lung tissue.