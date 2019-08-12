Home Opinions

Chance lost to show Congress is democratic

The decision to make Sonia Gandhi as interim chief plays directly into the hands of the BJP and gives it more ammunition to further target the Congress’ dynastic choices.

Published: 12th August 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working meeting at AICC in New Delhi on Saturday

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working meeting at AICC in New Delhi on Saturday (Express photo by Shekhar Yadav)

Given the turn of events over the past few weeks and the reluctance of the Congress to zero in on a choice for the post of party president following the resignation of Rahul Gandhi, it comes as no surprise that Sonia Gandhi was chosen as the interim chief of the party.Also, it shows that the grand old party did not have any other option but to appoint Sonia as its leader.

The decision to make Sonia Gandhi as interim chief plays directly into the hands of the BJP and gives it more ammunition to further target the Congress’ dynastic choices. Also, by bringing Sonia at the helm of party affairs for the second time, the Congress lost a golden opportunity to show to the world, especially the BJP, that it is a truly democratic party. The grand old party should have appointed a non-Gandhi president with a Gandhi backing to make a statement loud and clear.

Sonia’s return to the top of party affairs also is a signal that the Congress is in no hurry to get the electoral narrative of the country changed. It is right now focussing on keeping the party united amid a string of desertions over the party’s stand on Article 370. The appointment is also a sign that the party is not eagerly looking to make a demarcated ideology against the majoritarian sentiment that has gone with the BJP post-Article 370.

In terms of the implications which the appointment will have on the Assembly elections in the states of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, the decision has given the BJP a huge headstart. Although Sonia’s elevation is not the only reason for the advantage shifting to the BJP, it will play a crucial role in the outcome of these elections. By bringing back Sonia, the Congress has only managed to widen the gap between itself and the BJP, which is riding on the success of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

I see no revival of the Congress’ fortunes in the near future unless the BJP stumbles on its own. The BJP has managed to turn the tide in its favour through populist measures and the Congress without strong leadership and incessant infighting will find it very tough to create a counter-narrative to the one created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. The party needs strong leadership to highlight the issues of economic crisis and joblessness to create a hurdle in the BJP’s march to electoral glory.

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay
political commentator & author

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp