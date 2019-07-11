Home Opinions

Ways to market online

Last week we talked about start-up ideas for senior citizens.

Published: 11th July 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Last week we talked about start-up ideas for senior citizens. We got queries about how they can market their products and hence today, let’s talk about some ways of marketing, that anyone can take up.If you intend to sell your product to people visiting the Internet, you need to market it on internet too. If you market your product on offline channels — pamphlet distributions or newspaper insertions etc, you are adding one extra step for your buyer — he needs to first fire up his laptop, type the web address and then buy your product. Instead, marketing online shortens the process. 

Try marketing ads on social media or email campaigns. Even ads on search engines can help you get some intended traffic. You can target search keywords to make sure that the audience you are reaching out to is custom-oriented for your product. For instance, if you are selling a vacuum cleaner, why not advertise it to a person who is already searching for “vacuum cleaners” online? 

Another way of marketing online would be to partner with affiliate websites. They drive traffic to other websites. From e-commerce giants to hotel booking websites, huge traffic comes from affiliates. Some of these websites act like deal discovery platforms where users come to discover the best deals in a particular category. Try searching which affiliate works best in your category. Offer them a good commission and let them find leads for you — for no upfront payment. 

Referrals are another way. Who wouldn’t like their customers to be walking billboards? If you already have some sales, you can turn those buyers into your marketing agents by introducing referral programmes. If you give yourcustomers a reason to be a walking billboard, some of them might end up doing that. 

A well-crafted referral programme can just do the trick. Remember how your friend made you download an app and book a cab from it because he himself was getting some hundred bucks cashback? 
That’s referral marketing. Yes, you are again not paying anything upfront — until you get another customer. For any queries, write to me on Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp