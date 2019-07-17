saumya R chawla By

CHENNAI : I get this comment frighteningly often: “Isn’t writing about beauty a little frivolous?” These remarks, begrudgingly, haven’t left my brain. I find myself responding, making conversation about why the things I write actually have purpose. I can safely acknowledge that what I write isn’t technically hard-hitting, investigative journalism, but it has value. I would turn on the news to learn about droughts, an active civil war that nobody seems to care about and endless terrorism attacks; and often wonder if the beauty world is doing anything for our current state. Am I doing enough? Am I doing anything at all to make a real difference?

“Do the work where you are,” a very dear friend brought me back to reality while I was still in the midst of my worries. A simple mantra that he’d heard on a female-run podcast. It means, that everything doesn’t have to be monumental — like staging a protest or practicing medicine and law — but everything should, and still counts. It means that instead of feeling anxious and uneasy about the work you’re not doing, think about what you are. So, I thought about the work I was doing; commenting on lipsticks and how to love yourself with acne, for example.

Perceptions of beauty play a huge role in society, how people see and love themselves. Consider this with me: there are a lot of wrongs that need to be made right in the beauty world; including unrealistic ideals, preference for lighter skin and disturbingly low representation of minorities.

By highlighting change-makers — whether it’s photographers who challenge what beauty looks like, or brands like Fenty Beauty who are groundbreaking in terms of representation — I am amplifying the people who are changing what the industry looks like or does. The message of diverse make-up is pushed one step closer to the brand’s ears. While the industries flaws won’t change overnight, calling them out isn’t like finding a needle in a haystack. It pushes that needle in the right direction.

As much as it’s important to discuss the aforementioned issues and then some, it can be overwhelming and partially immobilising all at once. It lends a feeling of helplessness that leaves a lot to be desired. It’s a break from harsh news — an outlet, especially for the marginalised communities that are being directly impacted by what’s happening. It’s no secret that beauty was perhaps one of my first loves — sneaking into my mothers’ make-up bags and finding wonderland.

A friend of mine found her female identity through make-up, and it was ultimately make-up that helped show her true identity to the world. It’s a way to get creative, it’s an outlet for self expression. Perhaps it’s a 12-step skin care routine which relieves stress. I may not be handing out free samples (how I wish I could!), I will proudly continue to do the work where I am. To understand value of doing the work where we are.