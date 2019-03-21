Home Opinions

Light on pocket, high on benefits

Published: 21st March 2019

Whole eggs are highly nutritious and is a superfood which is the least expensive and locally available. Eggs are said to be high in protein. Both the white and yolk of an egg are rich in nutrients. There are various types of eggs available, the most commonly raised are chicken eggs while more gourmet ones are duck, goose and quail eggs. Select eggs carefully. You should visually inspect them before buying. Check if there are cracks or liquid in the box to ensure there are no broken or spoiled eggs. The health benefits of including eggs in your diet are: Rich in choline

Eggs are an excellent source of choline which is used to build cell membranes. It also facilitates brain development in the foetus and improves memory function in senior citizens. One egg per day provides 28% of a pregnant woman’s choline requirement.

Promotes weight loss
Eggs contain zero carbs and no sugar. They are high protein food and have higher satiety index than breakfast cereals. Eggs induce a feeling of fullness and restrict calorie intake, aiding in weight loss.

Rich in iron
Yolk has iron in it. Iron is the carrier of oxygen in the blood and plays an important role in immunity and energy metabolism.

Prevents cataract
Eggs are a good source of antioxidants. It has lutein and zeaxanthine which keeps the eyes healthy. Consuming adequate amounts of these nutrients can significantly reduce the risk of cataract and macular degeneration — two very common eye disorders.

Vitamin D
Eggs are rich in vitamin D. It is a sunshine vitamin and is essential for calcium absorption and helps in maintaining bone health.

Doesn’t affect cholesterol
Egg yolk has cholesterol in it. It raises HDL cholesterol which is the good cholesterol . Cholesterol found in food has much less of an effect on our blood cholesterol than the saturated fat we eat.

