Home Opinions

The scent of a woman

You smell like the moment you meet the person you think might be The One.

Published: 01st May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : You smell like a woman,” she said, reaching over to hug me as I got dressed to leave. I’m suddenly acutely aware of the perfume clinging to my skin, hair and the fur of my coat. “You smell like a woman,” I thought to myself the whole of next day. No one had ever said that to me. Sure, I’d been told that I smelled good or that my perfume was nice. It took me back to a time when I was sampling perfumes at a department store where an older gentleman came over to say that he admired the way I leaned in to get a whiff of the perfume I had sprayed on my wrists. It was so feminine, he said. 

You smell like a woman, I thought. You smell like the first time you wore high heels, like the warm enveloping hug from your best friend. You smell like flowers and musk. You smell like falling in love with a stranger on the street, like a quick drink which turns into hours. You smell like a dance floor. You smell like vintage stores full of hidden treasures, like camping — snowfall and a fireplace. You smell like the end of Casablanca. Or maybe Gone With The Wind. 

You smell like the moment you meet the person you think might be The One. You smell like the heartbreak when you realise that it isn’t true. You smell like spring. You smell like money.
You smell like the seashore. You smell like gloom.

You smell like the man you’ll marry, even though you may not have met him yet. You smell like fancy silks and you smell like Sunday. You smell like the cold nip in the January air when your car won’t start. You smell like you did when you were a teenager, like sticky lipgloss and cheap body mist. You smell like the bottle of cheap gin that you and your friends once stood in a circle to drink. 

You smell like letting go.
You smell like your mother, like your father, even like your grandfather. You smell like a movie theatre, like a night at Winter Wonderland – syrupy sweet, fluorescent. You smell like Easter. You smell like Christmas morning when you’re a child. You smell like petrichor. You smell like the first time someone stomped all over your heart. You smell like everyone you’ve ever loved.

You smell like surrender.
You smell like a woman. You smell like the newspaper, like the fog. You smell like a woman in a Stanley Kubrick movie. You smell like laughter. You smell like a day at the beach where the waves lap up eagerly at your feet. You smell like the soft sounds of jazz filling up the room. You smell like night. You smell like day. You smell like everything you have ever been.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp