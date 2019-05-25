Cooking made fun

Divya PurushoTham By

As the schools are closed for the summer, kids are excited to stay home to do all the things that they have been waiting for throughout their academic year. Chennai has been stirring up some heat waves this month, and so they might not be able to spend much time outside. So parents, there is still hope to keep your little ones busy inside your home — get them cooking in the kitchen with you.

Gadgets, No More

You can make a way for children to quit screen time by getting them to the kitchen, cooking together with you. One of the most effective ways to teach children about healthy eating is to involve them in preparing a meal. So you can start by planning a healthy menu by going to the supermarket together. Teach them to read their labels and also learn about the cost of the food. Cooking in this way will increase the enthusiasm in children and help them learn about the value of nutritious food.

Life Skills

Mothers or fathers can always teach young children about colours, shapes and sizes and also to recognise the names of fruits and vegetables. Parents can make it fun by whipping up a fruit salad or even by washing fruits and vegetables together. When you cook together, start with a simple dish like a fruit salad or vegetable sandwich.

Use Other Senses

For a fussy eater, tasting unfamiliar food can be intimidating. Parents can help children use other senses besides taste. They can try by smelling food or kneading the dough, tearing a lettuce which involves touching and feeling comfortable with the food texture. So tasting food will be easier on them in the future.

Raise Smart Kids

Children can learn a lot of concepts through cooking such as counting and measuring which will improve math concepts while going through a recipe. Children can also improve their vocabulary by learning new words while following a recipe.

Keep It Safe

Children should be taught to stay safe while cooking. They should learn to hold kitchen tools safely, protect hands from heat. They should always stick to age-appropriate tasks. A four-year-old cannot sauté vegetables, but they can rinse fruits and tear salad leaves. Toddlers should stay away from the kitchen.

Ask For Input

Children can collaborate with you when selecting recipes for the main dishes. Let them find groceries in the store. Together you can decide what ingredients you can add to enhance the flavour. So cooking as a family will help your child develop into a happy adventurous eater and have plenty of pleasant memories in the kitchen.