Home Opinions

On looking like Bambi: An investigation

The entire ordeal can be very distracting. Getting extensions simplified my make-up routine.

Published: 09th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bambi movie

Bambi movie. (Image courtesy: Twitter@BambiTheMovie)

Is getting eyelash extensions like being in a toxic relationship? You start by batting the most beautiful lashes — full and fluttery, like Bambi. Only to realise a week in that you’d slowly shed them one by one until you’re left with precisely three lashes holding on for dear life and your sanity gone. In a shameful admission: just like any toxic relationship, I will keep going back to this one too — because, apart from needing the regular refills, this completely changed my life (and no I am not being dramatic thank you for asking.) Let me walk you through the process.

You would think that having small bits of hair glued on to your eyelids would be a stressful activity but it’s quite the opposite. You have to keep your eyes shut the entire time, so for me, it was just a socially acceptable midday nap. I also caught up on my favourite serial killer podcasts, did some guided meditation and called it a day. While this happened, a manicurist also did my nails which was followed by a complimentary foot massage: it all felt very luxurious and relaxing.

What you really need to prepare yourself for is the aftercare involved. You’re not supposed to get any water or sweat on them for 24-48 hours, otherwise, your lashes won’t dry properly and will fall out sooner than expected. This meant that I needed to stay away from anything that triggers my cry baby syndrome, which was a task in itself. I’ve also been carrying a spooley in my bag since, to keep my lashes looking fluttery and flawless as long as possible. Avoiding oil-based cleansers, not sleeping on your face (how does one help how they sleep?), and rubbing your eyes as little as possible are just a few things to be mindful of — because wonky lashes are never a good look.

By wonky, I mean the lashes curling the wrong way like fangs poking in towards your eyeballs and unnatural gaps...gaps that look like the Red Sea parted through certain lashes. The entire ordeal can be very distracting. Getting extensions simplified my make-up routine. There’s no need for any eye make-up. I looked wide awake even when I was running on three hours of sleep and they really took the attention away from my intense under-eye circles. There were even days when I went concealer free — and trust me this never happens. I also just invested lash extension shampoo and feel so brave for living my entire life so far without this product. I had been debating getting extensions for over a year now because the upkeep and maintenance seemed overwhelming.

You can’t stumble home at 2 am, rub your tired eyes on the back of your hand and plummet into bed face-first. You can, however, roll out of bed with the most gorgeous lashes that leave you feeling like Beyoncé all day. I’d suggest starting with a less intense lash lift or tint so you get a better idea of what you want. Ask questions, do your research, go to a clean and established lash bar and work with a skilled technician. Your dream lashes are only one appointment away!

saumya R chawla

@pixie.secrets

The writer loves to over-share, drink wine & watch period dramas

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp