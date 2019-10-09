On looking like Bambi: An investigation

Saumya R Chawla By

Is getting eyelash extensions like being in a toxic relationship? You start by batting the most beautiful lashes — full and fluttery, like Bambi. Only to realise a week in that you’d slowly shed them one by one until you’re left with precisely three lashes holding on for dear life and your sanity gone. In a shameful admission: just like any toxic relationship, I will keep going back to this one too — because, apart from needing the regular refills, this completely changed my life (and no I am not being dramatic thank you for asking.) Let me walk you through the process.

You would think that having small bits of hair glued on to your eyelids would be a stressful activity but it’s quite the opposite. You have to keep your eyes shut the entire time, so for me, it was just a socially acceptable midday nap. I also caught up on my favourite serial killer podcasts, did some guided meditation and called it a day. While this happened, a manicurist also did my nails which was followed by a complimentary foot massage: it all felt very luxurious and relaxing.

What you really need to prepare yourself for is the aftercare involved. You’re not supposed to get any water or sweat on them for 24-48 hours, otherwise, your lashes won’t dry properly and will fall out sooner than expected. This meant that I needed to stay away from anything that triggers my cry baby syndrome, which was a task in itself. I’ve also been carrying a spooley in my bag since, to keep my lashes looking fluttery and flawless as long as possible. Avoiding oil-based cleansers, not sleeping on your face (how does one help how they sleep?), and rubbing your eyes as little as possible are just a few things to be mindful of — because wonky lashes are never a good look.

By wonky, I mean the lashes curling the wrong way like fangs poking in towards your eyeballs and unnatural gaps...gaps that look like the Red Sea parted through certain lashes. The entire ordeal can be very distracting. Getting extensions simplified my make-up routine. There’s no need for any eye make-up. I looked wide awake even when I was running on three hours of sleep and they really took the attention away from my intense under-eye circles. There were even days when I went concealer free — and trust me this never happens. I also just invested lash extension shampoo and feel so brave for living my entire life so far without this product. I had been debating getting extensions for over a year now because the upkeep and maintenance seemed overwhelming.

You can’t stumble home at 2 am, rub your tired eyes on the back of your hand and plummet into bed face-first. You can, however, roll out of bed with the most gorgeous lashes that leave you feeling like Beyoncé all day. I’d suggest starting with a less intense lash lift or tint so you get a better idea of what you want. Ask questions, do your research, go to a clean and established lash bar and work with a skilled technician. Your dream lashes are only one appointment away!

saumya R chawla

@pixie.secrets

The writer loves to over-share, drink wine & watch period dramas