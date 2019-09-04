Home Opinions

Behind the Kombucha kick

Kombucha tea, a slightly sour and sweet drink, is one of the many current health food trends.

Published: 04th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Kombucha tea, a slightly sour and sweet drink, is one of the many current health food trends. It is a great alternative for other processed drinks, which are mostly made of sugars. Kombucha is a probiotic drink usually made by adding specific species of bacteria and yeast, otherwise called SCOBY, along with sugar to black or green tea, and then allowing it to ferment for a few days. This fermentation process is what makes kombucha a good probiotic source.

Let’s look at the potential health benefits that kombucha provides:
 As kombucha is a probiotic beverage with live cultures , the drink may contribute to a healthy gut microbiome and support digestion and also improve immune system functioning.
 Kombucha made with green tea has shown to have more antioxidant properties than non-fermented tea. It contains polyphenols which not only help protect the body from oxidative damage but may also decrease the risk of certain diseases.
 Kombucha contains certain amounts of vitamin C, vitamins B6 and B12 , depending on the length of fermentation.
 Kombucha is believed to aid in natural detoxification. It contains glucaric acid, which may boost the efficiency of the liver’s detoxifying functions.
Drinking too much kombucha can lead to unpleasant side effects such as stomach ache, nausea and dizziness. It can also lead to accumulation of acids, which can be harmful. This drink can be consumed plain or mixed with fruit juices, or it can be just flavoured with spices and herbs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp