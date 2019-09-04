Behind the Kombucha kick

Divya PurushoTham By

CHENNAI : Kombucha tea, a slightly sour and sweet drink, is one of the many current health food trends. It is a great alternative for other processed drinks, which are mostly made of sugars. Kombucha is a probiotic drink usually made by adding specific species of bacteria and yeast, otherwise called SCOBY, along with sugar to black or green tea, and then allowing it to ferment for a few days. This fermentation process is what makes kombucha a good probiotic source.

Let’s look at the potential health benefits that kombucha provides:

 As kombucha is a probiotic beverage with live cultures , the drink may contribute to a healthy gut microbiome and support digestion and also improve immune system functioning.

 Kombucha made with green tea has shown to have more antioxidant properties than non-fermented tea. It contains polyphenols which not only help protect the body from oxidative damage but may also decrease the risk of certain diseases.

 Kombucha contains certain amounts of vitamin C, vitamins B6 and B12 , depending on the length of fermentation.

 Kombucha is believed to aid in natural detoxification. It contains glucaric acid, which may boost the efficiency of the liver’s detoxifying functions.

Drinking too much kombucha can lead to unpleasant side effects such as stomach ache, nausea and dizziness. It can also lead to accumulation of acids, which can be harmful. This drink can be consumed plain or mixed with fruit juices, or it can be just flavoured with spices and herbs.