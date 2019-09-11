Home Opinions

An arsenal of answers for all women

I’ve been asked all these questions, and to tell the truth, my replies are usually laced with apprehension, panic and self-loathing.

Published: 11th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

There are some questions that only women get asked. Questions like, ‘Oh! You are doing something-a?’ and it’s more direct cousin ‘Do you work or…?’ Then there’s ‘Who is looking after your children while you travel/work/step out of your front door?’ That old favourite ‘How do you manage family and work?’ And ‘Oh! So you freelance? Like a hobby? Good to keep busy.’

I’ve been asked all these questions, and to tell the truth, my replies are usually laced with apprehension, panic and self-loathing. The words seem to trip over one another as they fall out of my mouth, and I end up babbling incoherently. Of course, the perfect answer always presents itself hours later, and I yelp out in the middle of dinner or watching television ‘I know what I should have said!’ and making the dog bark.
For those of you who find themselves in a similar predicament and wish to have a set of answers in your arsenal that will a) ensure you are not left looking like a gawping meerkat and b) prevent people from asking you such questions in the future, do read on.

‘Oh! You doing something-a?’ (variants include ‘Oh! I didn’t know you did something!)
This was once lobbed at me by a neighbour as he briskly walked around our building while I waited for a taxi. My response was a poorly strung together sentence that consisted of ‘consultant’ ‘freelance’ ‘communications’ ‘on a break’ and nervous laughter.
A better response might have been ‘Yes! I am doing my Kegel exercises and plotting world domination as we speak! What are YOU doing?’

‘Do you work or…’
Mostly asked at dinner parties where you don’t know anyone. If you’re in a heteronormative relationship, how much do you want to bet that no one asks your male partner this question?
You could reply by quoting Mark Twain, who once said, ‘Work is a necessary evil to be avoided’, and display your ability to Google quotes under the table, or perhaps you could answer with a question that sets off a philosophical debate and has people reaching for
another drink. Like, ‘What is work anyway?’

‘Who is looking after your children?’ Often followed up by ‘You’re so lucky your husband helps out!’
Answer part 1 of the question with ‘Oh no! I thought you were! Didn’t you get my text?’ Or ‘Alexa is an excellent baby sitter!’ And part 2 with ‘I know. I’m thinking of renting him out. Would you like to see the rate card?’  ‘How do you manage family and work?’
Channel your inner Lauren Groff who refused to answer this interview question till male authors were asked to answer it too.

‘Oh, so you work part-time? Like a hobby?’
‘Yes! I’m knitting an annual report at the moment and last week I turned in an eco-friendly communications audit that turns into a flowering plant once it gets composted.’
Women are always going to get asked stupid questions that make us question our choices, our self-worth, our abilities and talents. And by deigning to answer them, we legitimise their existence. So actually, the next time you’re faced with a rude, ill-conceived question chuck the answers above, do a Lauren Groff and refuse to answer.

Menaka raman

@menakaraman

The writer’s philosophy is: if there’s no blood, don’t call me

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp