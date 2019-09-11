Home Opinions

Packing a citrus punch

Sweet, brightly coloured citrus fruits bring a burst of flavours into our lives. As pretty as they look, they are also good for your health.

Published: 11th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

Sweet, brightly coloured citrus fruits bring a burst of flavours into our lives. As pretty as they look, they are also good for your health. Citrus fruits have many health benefits, from boosting immunity to fighting cancer. They have long been valued as part of a nutritious and tasty diet.

It is well established that citrus fruits are a rich source of vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre that are essential for normal growth and development and overall nutritional well-being. Citrus fruits contain plant compounds that can protect against a variety of diseases, including cancer, heart disease, brain dysfunction and kidney stones. But aim to consume whole fruits, rather than a lot of fruit juice, as its high sugar content can lead to problems. Overall, citrus fruits are healthy, low in calories and convenient to eat.

Power of flavonoids
Flavonoids are a class of polyphenols found in fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, grains, tea and wine. Citrus flavonoids, which are found in the fruit tissue, juice pulp and skin are one of the reasons for the health-promoting attributes of citrus fruits and the reason that the whole fruit is so much more healthy than just the juice. Citrus flavonoids are antioxidant and antimutagenic. The latter refers to their ability to prevent cells from mutating and initiating one of the first steps in the development of cancer and other chronic diseases. They have been shown to inhibit cancer cell growth, strengthen capillaries, act as anti-inflammatory, and are anti-allergenic and anti-microbial.

Protective ability
A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of your brain is interrupted, depriving brain tissue of oxygen and nutrients. Within minutes, brain cells begin to die. Citrus fruits seem to have a protective ability against stroke. It has been estimated that drinking one glass of orange juice daily may lower the risk of stroke in healthy men by 25 per cent while the risk is reduced only 11 per cent from other fruits.

Divya PurushoTham

sanonutritionclinic

The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp