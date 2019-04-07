Home Opinions Columns Ravi Shankar

History hits back with Modi and the h-word

If philosophy is the forensics of politics, identity is resurrected by the archeology of ideology.

Published: 07th April 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

If philosophy is the forensics of politics, identity is resurrected by the archaeology of ideology. In the laboratory of mankind, new leaders have created themselves by experimenting with causes that can be condensed into a single word. India has found its ultimate adjective—‘Hindu’.

A century later, a sociologist may spell the contemporary Indian ecosystem with the H-word. With this election, the political and social Hindu comes of age, led by Narendra Modi’s powerful imagery and vocabulary of a new India. An India guarded by a billion chowkidars, avenging its soldiers with bullets and bombs, a new space power—in short, a land on the threshold of greatness as the new, living cradle of Hinduism. 

Development and delivery is absent in the poll vocabulary not necessarily because performance is zero. A great beast was awakened half a decade ago. All else is drowned in its roar demanding fealty to its rider. Modi uses the H-word to reach out to India, even as he turns the narrative of his foes on themselves. “History shows not a single Hindu involved in terror,” he mocked the verbology of ‘Hindu terror’. Rahul Gandhi retorted that he was a Hindu, too, quoting the Gita and accusing Modi of not being a real Hindu. Modi loyalist ministers labelled Rahul a wannabe Hindu. Meanwhile, Yogi Pradesh, the heart of the Hindu belt, religious defiance upped the ante: the Dadri lynching accused got the front row at political rallies. The CM outrageously called the Indian Army “Modi Sena”, evocative of Ram’s vanara sena that destroyed Ravan’s Lanka. Only the regional parties have stayed  away from the faith war being waged between the BJP and Congress.

The Congress is an impostor in the religion race, having lost the plot. It misread history. The Mughals did not write textbooks; in fact, Akbar was an illiterate. It was the British who replaced gurukuls with rote. They were afraid of India’s gigantic majority enough to subvert its cultural self-confidence, co-opting the upper classes and dividing the others. Post-Independence textbooks project Hindus as weak and passive, betrayed by rajas who were Mughals and British toadies. Shivaji and Rana Pratap were the few exceptions while the jury is still out on Akbar’s Rajput general Man Singh who walloped his kin at Haldighati. The colonial education system pictured triumphant Muslim invaders and benevolent Englishmen redeeming India’s ‘pagan’ majority. History is written by victor. But it never forgives the victor either. 

Most decolonised countries descended into dictatorships and chaos except America, Canada, Australia et al. In the Third World, India alone has held steadfast to democracy. No philosophy or ideology in the world is immutable. Democracy is changing, too. All across the world, liberal socialists are fighting a losing war against the nationalist surge. Modi is redefining Indian democracy by upending established notions of code and conduct. “Not my India,” lament some. But Modi’s India is in no mood to apologise.

Ravi Shankar

ravi@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Ravi Shankar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp