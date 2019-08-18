Home Opinions Columns Ravi Shankar

Congress needs the right Gandhi perspective

The main lesson of the non-cliffhanger Congress president fiasco was that the party’s perspective doesn’t go beyond a Gandhi.

Published: 18th August 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi

Sometime in the early 15th century, Renaissance artist Leon Battista Alberti and architect Filippo Brunelleschi invented the linear perspective. Alberti visualised the one-vanishing-point system in which the artist uses straight lines to decide the movements and positions of objects.

The main lesson of the non-cliffhanger Congress president fiasco was that the party’s perspective doesn’t go beyond a Gandhi. No wonder, it has reached its vanishing point.

ALSO READ: New kodak moment for old eureka moment

Its netas believe the party cannot exist sans Gandhi. Should the perspective be switched, it’s a Gandhi who cannot exist without the Congress.

Alberti and Brunelleschi laid down three viewpoints concerning perspective: normal, low and high. In all three, the person comes first, not the perspective. Normal viewpoint is how an adult normally sees the world standing up—the true picture.

When voters looked at the Congress three months ago as adults, they saw an inept middle-aged man with a famous last name leading a historical outfit by virtue of his pedigree, not acumen.

When voters noticed his sister Priyanka, whom fatuous Congressmen called the next Indira, they saw a housewife married to a dodgy real estate businessman.

But what did the siblings see? Theirs was the low viewpoint, the position from which children view the world: a location lower than the height of a standing adult.

Both of them saw their family as a great lighthouse braving the storms and tidal waves of history, standing proud and tall above the chaos of politics.

The party was the ship which kept losing its way, and the only light that could save it from the saffron rocks was the Gandhi legacy. They saw their moral authority as larger than reality.

ALSO READ: Is lockdown in Kashmir justified?

Such vertigo motivated Rahul’s renunciation while the family retained its right to endorse the successor while eschewing the responsibility of choosing one.

Sonia looked at the scenario from the high viewpoint, from where someone looking down on a scene—from a balcony, a mountain top or as is the case here, a family tree—saw the reality.

Whatever the perspective may be, the reality in an artwork doesn’t change, though the painter’s sight sticks to the angles he has set. The only change is the proportions of the object in sight.

In perspective, the horizon line is the immutable factor; everything expands or contracts from below or above it. The political horizon line today shows that the Congress party is looking at the Family—whether out of fear, investment or hope—from the low viewpoint.

It could still recover if it views the Gandhis at the horizon level of relevance than bowing to their dominant desire to define the perspective.

Politics is the art of programming perception and providing perspective. Without the artist there is no art. The Congress party was the artist of the freedom movement, and the leaders were just the models. Unless the party recovers its true potential as an artist, the bad reviews will keep coming.

ravi@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Ravi Shankar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Congress president Gandhi family Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp