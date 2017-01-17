Two recent incidents in the national capital highlighted the role the police play in the society and how society views them. In one case, a policeman warned a group of four young men for driving their car in break-neck speed and hitting a traffic barricade. They took it as an affront and thrashed the poor constable who was probably alone at that time.

The police have been able to identify the car’s owner and through him, the three others. All the four are now behind bars for assaulting a cop performing official duty. In the other incident, the neighbours of a mentally challenged girl alerted the beat constable and the fire brigade when her house caught fire with the girl inside it.

As the girl’s parents had gone out of the house, she would have most probably died of suffocation, if not fire, by the time the fire tenders arrived. More than anyone else, the policeman realised the danger to the disabled girl. He entered the house which was on flames at grave risk to his own life and rescued the hapless girl from certain death. Incidentally, none of her neighbours or passers-by who stopped to see the tamasha could think of doing what he did. In contrast, the policeman showed exemplary courage and sense of duty in saving her.

A few years ago, Nirbhaya’s death in New Delhi at the hands of a gang of rapists caused a sensation in the country forcing the government even to strengthen the rape law. One aspect of the incident is that the severely injured and naked girl lay on the roadside for several minutes till a policeman noticed her, put a cloth on her and took her to the hospital. The slogan of the Delhi Police is “with you always”.

True, there are black sheep among them who are corrupt and extort money from the people. While they need to be punished, there should also be realisation that for orderly life, the police’s services are a must. Without them, there will be anarchy.