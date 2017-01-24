Home Opinions Editorials

Wake-up call for federations

National Sports Federations in India may harp on autonomy and go to the extent of saying they can be fi - nancially independent.

National Sports Federations in India may harp on autonomy and go to the extent of saying they can be fi - nancially independent. They can ignore the sports ministry and its Sports Code to accommodate ineligible members as top offi cials. To a certain extent, they can fl out norms and incur the wrath of the ministry and be de-recognised. But, they cannot continue to function in isolation forever.

The Archery Association of India has learnt this the hard way. In another classic case of offi cials fi rst in Indian sport, the Asia Cup that was supposed to be held from January 31 in New Delhi was postponed because the Sports Ministry refused to release either funds or clearance, unless the association adheres to the Sports Code.

Apart from funds, without the ministry’s help, they cannot get visas for visiting teams, or use the fl ag or the name India. Ultimately, it is the players who will not get a chance to represent India on home soil. But who cares? Perhaps, it is time for adamant federations, who are yet to fall in line, to have a rethink. The archery association was derecognised for fl outing age and tenure guidelines.

The then president V K Malhotra was 81 and elected as president for a tenth successive term, that stretched over 40 years. This was in violation of the Sports Code on counts of age (70) and tenure (3-4 years each). Even after repeated warnings and reminders, the federation refused to adhere.

When Malhotra was made chief of the All India Sports Council (a rank equivalent to a Minister of State in the Union Council of Ministers), another octogenarian administrator Tarlochan Singh was made the acting president of the archery association in complete defi ance of the Sports Code. As the sports council chief, Malhotra tried to persuade the government to change the age and tenure rules, but to no avail. Now, perhaps is time to change. At least, for the sake of the players.

