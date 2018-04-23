The CPM party Congress, which concluded in Hyderabad, has noted with concern the party’s rapidly declining appeal among the people. According to the party’s organisational report, from 2014 to 2017, its membership has dropped by nearly 6 per cent, the sharpest fall in its history. It is particularly concerned at the decline in membership among the youth and women.

The declining membership is not surprising; it only mirrors what has been the trend since the turn of the current decade. In 2011, the Left lost political power in its bastion, West Bengal, after over 30 years. Earlier this year, the front was ousted from Tripura after an unbroken rule of nearly 25 years.

The declining appeal of the Left in India is on several counts. Left parties have historically underestimated the mobilising potential of social identities such as caste in elections. They have always maintained that class differences can always override the caste divide. But Communist parties in most parts of the world, especially where they have a strong electoral presence, thrive on class politics. The Left in India has also detested the role of religion and its hold over the people.

But for many Indians, religion is a way of life and its role in politics has also seen a sharp rise in recent times. The Left also depends heavily on trade unions to mobilise support and increase its presence. But this too is under threat as more and more people, especially the youth, are turning away from unionism or any form of associational activity among students, farmers, traders, etc. But most importantly, the Left has perhaps failed to capture the aspirations of the masses.

The days when the poor of this country only aspired for doles and largesse from the government are long gone. Today the poor have mobile phones in their hands and cable TV at their homes. The middle class aspires for good houses, well-paid jobs and an evening in glitzy malls and markets. But unfortunately for the Left, all these seem to be sin, which just goes to show how cut off they are from reality.