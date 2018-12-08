Home Opinions Editorials

Moral policing in our colleges

Other engineering students in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere may have found this a minor infringement on student rights.

Published: 08th December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

The premier IIT-Madras found itself in the midst of a controversy this week, when news spread that hostel administrators, while searching student rooms for banned items, found condoms and decided to ‘name and shame’ the student in whose room the prophylactics were found. The institute denied that they had done so. But several students shared evidence to Express and other media houses proving the contrary.

Other engineering students in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere may have found this a minor infringement on student rights. After all, girls are allowed to visit boys’ rooms at IIT-M. There are colleges in TN where buys and girls are not allowed to speak to one another and moral policing of clothes and behaviour is done even off campus.

However, two wrongs do not make a right. Activists have rightly pointed out that by shaming a student for having used condoms, the institute, which ostensibly aims to treat its students as adults with agency and dignity, has essentially penalised someone for doing something natural, legal and common (have sex) and worse, penalised that person for doing it in a safe way.

The perception that contact between male and female students leads to promiscuity or is a distraction is antediluvian. It is a patriarchal viewpoint that imposes unnatural barriers to interactions that would allow boys and girls to view one another as human beings rather than as crude gender stereotypes. 

While IIT-M may seem enlightened in some respects, students have revealed that women who mingle freely with male students are shamed by faculty and administration, which views such mingling in patriarchal terms—improper and immoral on part of the woman. It is that mindset, very much prevalent in India and elsewhere, that asks a survivor of gender-based violence what she was wearing, why she was outside, what she was doing so late at night, why she was with a boy and so on, instead of asking the perpetrator why he did what he did, and holding him accountable for his behaviour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp