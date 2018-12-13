Ensuring dignity to rape victims

The Supreme Court on Tuesday drew ample redlines for the media in reporting cases of sexual abuse so as to protect the victims from getting named and shamed in a society where they often end up being ostracised as well. While protection already exists in the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the rules were not as clearly defined as they were in the SC ruling.

The fiat to not disclose the identity of the victim, even if she has passed away, applies to all media—print, electronic and social. The court was stinging in its criticism over reportage that is lurid and sensational, aimed solely at enhancing the TRPs (television rating points). The verdict sought to plug a loophole by placing a bar on uploading of first information reports in rape cases on the police portal, since that would reveal the identity of the victims. Also, lab investigation reports must be presented to the court in a sealed cover alone. And victims can use pseudonyms to file complaints.

Given the scale of sexual abuse in India—an alarming 75 per cent of women, according to an estimate, with Dalits being the worst affected—and many suffering in silence, the verdict ought to encourage the victims to speak up and seek justice. But for that to happen, the order must be strictly enforced. Since media organisations can be touchy if any action is imposed from the top, their regulatory bodies can themselves take the lead and hold transgressors to account.

The lack of sensitivity is actually acute at the local police station level. Take for example, the custodial death in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh of a man, who had the guts to file a police complaint against a ruling party lawmaker in April last for allegedly gang-raping his minor daughter. This was not a one-off case. Atrocious behaviour by men in khaki has been happening across the country in varying degrees since ages. It is time the police learn how to conduct themselves in such situations and ensure dignity and respect all around.