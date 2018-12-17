Don’t lose the World Cup glow

For the last 20 days, Odisha became the talk of the global sporting world and was showered with praise over the success of the Hockey Men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar. This edition will not only be remembered as the best ever but will also leave an enduring legacy for the state. The hockey world was left bedazzled by the magnificent Kalinga Stadium, the sports-loving spectators and the facilities for the players.

The visitors from across the world have been left impressed with the Temple City that exuded the charm of old-world beauty and heritage, in addition to modern infrastructure. The residents are revelling in the massive facelift that Bhubaneswar has undergone: latest infrastructure, modernised civic amenities as well as the introduction of smart solutions for ease of living. The city has seen massive transformation in terms of widening of roads, cleanliness, greenery, public transport and civic facilities.

Now, as the eyes of the world turn away from Bhubaneswar, the issue of sustaining all this assumes utmost importance. With crores pumped in by the government for its revamp, the hockey complex of Kalinga Stadium is now rated among the best in the world. The fundamental concern should now be to ensure its continued and proper utilisation and not allow the spectacular infrastructure to decay. All plans for promoting different kinds of sports must now be put to action.

Likewise, the infrastructure development and smart services should be sustained and channelised into the long-term structural plans of Smart City Bhubaneswar. The tech-enabled Mo Bus service, bicycle lanes and bike sharing have been huge hits while features like mechanised sweeping of roads and time-tracked cleaning activities have been appreciated. Dedicated cycle tracks and mechanised sweeping are not new, Bhubaneswar had them earlier but failed to sustain them. This time, the government and the city administration should ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself.