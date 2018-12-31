Home Opinions Editorials

Rituals and reforms in puri’s temple

On Friday, they shut the gates of the temple for more than 12 hours protesting against an alleged assault of a servitor by police.

Published: 31st December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Are the much-needed reforms in Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri coming unstuck in the face of stiff resistance from the firmly entrenched system? The persisting disturbances and disruptions in the temple despite the Supreme Court monitoring point to the very fact and raise concerns. The servitors continue to stamp their might and pull the strings in temple functions with the same impunity.

On Friday, they shut the gates of the temple for more than 12 hours protesting against an alleged assault of a servitor by police. This led to a chaotic situation outside the temple with devotees scuffling with policemen to gain entry, while inside, the deities were left hungry for  half a day. The temple management and the administration too are equally to blame as their non-reconciliatory approach allowed the small dispute to blow out of proportion, causing serious disruption to rituals.

The incident exposes the very factors threatening to derail the reform process carried out under the watch of the apex court. Neither the servitors nor the administration is ready to cede space or work in tandem for streamlining temple functions and ending exploitative practices. The servitors may have agreed to the Supreme Court’s suggestions on reforms, but faced with the prospect of losing hegemony, they have adopted covert tactics to foil every reform attempt. The violence that had followed the introduction of a queue system for devotees in October is an instance. The administration’s approach of thrusting reforms without trying to forge a consensus among all stakeholders also worsened matters.

The state government, with obvious political considerations, has preferred to remain a distant observer. It can no longer afford to do so. It should make efforts to bring everyone on the same page to ensure smooth implementation of the reforms. The introduction of a ticket system for darshan and ‘Mahaprasad’ rate chart in the temple from January could well be the way forward.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp