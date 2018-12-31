Home Opinions Editorials

The art of managing perceptions

After the bruises in three major Hindi-speaking states, the BJP appears to be dusting itself off and starting all over again.

Published: 31st December 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

After the bruises in three major Hindi-speaking states, the BJP appears to be dusting itself off and starting all over again. If managing headlines can build perceptions, the BJP is back in the game. A big farm relief package that goes beyond loan waivers is in the works. A show of strength at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on January 11-12 during the BJP’s national executive meeting is expected to kick off its 2019 campaign.

The Bihar seat-sharing deal is done. Sending firebrand former Gujarat Minister Gordhan Zadafia to UP as its in-charge for the 2019 polls is a googly as he is a good organiser and a Hindutva sharpshooter. The busting of an ISIS-inspired terror module accentuated the BJP’s image as a party that gives a muscular response to national security issues.

Extradited VIP helicopter scam middleman Christian Michel is already embarrassing the Gandhi family, as is the upcoming movie, The Accidental Prime Minister, on Manmohan Singh’s tenure at the helm. It is propaganda material served on a platter with juicy stories on how Sonia Gandhi was the remote control and how she groomed son Rahul Gandhi as the next PM and party president.

As for the Congress, it would hope Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s book, Against Outrage, timed to be out a month before the general elections, would act as a delayed-release pill that would home in on the target at just the right time. The party has jammed the Rajya Sabha—some business does happen in the Lok Sabha—but it is no longer the big headline of the day. Potential allies, the SP and the BSP in UP, are in a sulk and Mamata Banerjee is acting up.

And seat-sharing headache has already begun in Bihar. Rahul earned grudging respect from friends and foes alike over the last few weeks. He is said to have an easy equation with Sitaram Yechury and Sharad Pawar, but does he have the ability to close deals with allies in big battleground states? With Modi’s personal ratings still high, Rahul’s ability to take him on in a presidential-style contest and exploit anti-incumbency is yet to be tested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp