The Karnataka government has decided to reopen cases related to the alleged illegal export of iron ore that have already been investigated by the CBI and closed for lack of evidence. A Special Investigation Team of the police, which is already probing some mining scam cases, will handle these cases as well. There is no dispute that all irregularities, especially those involving loss to the public exchequer, must be probed and the guilty brought to book. But the Congress government’s move does raise questions about the real intent, because of the timing—just months before the Assembly elections.

The government’s strategy seems to be two-pronged. One, discredit the CBI and underline the argument that the investigative agency is being used by the BJP-led Centre for political gains. Two, remind people of the mining scam and keep the heat on rivals BJP and JD(S) in the run-up to and during the polls. In the 2013 Assembly elections, the BJP paid a heavy price for the alleged involvement of its leaders in the scandal. The party has managed to shake off much of the taint in the last five years when it was out of power with courts acquitting its leaders, including state unit chief B S Yeddyurappa, in many of the cases and the CBI closing multiple others.

It’s understandable that the Congress wants to once again cash in electorally on the scam, but the effectiveness of the strategy is debatable, considering that the BJP has come out with its own list of allegations against Congress leaders and the present government. The attempt to harp on the tainted track record of rivals only indicates that the political discourse during the coming elections will be more about name-calling than about real issues concerning the public. While one can’t find fault with the basic purpose of this reinvestigation, its course should not be dictated by any political agenda. The parties will do well to talk about what they can offer to people in terms of development instead of using the election as an opportunity to sling mud at each other.