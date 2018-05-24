Home Opinions Editorials

India On a slippery path

Have retail fuel prices of petroleum products—petrol and diesel—been as high ever? The answer is no. But then we live in uncertain times. The US sanctions on Venezuela, where elections disrupted the o

Published: 24th May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Have retail fuel prices of petroleum products—petrol and diesel—been as high ever? The answer is no. But then we live in uncertain times. The US sanctions on Venezuela, where elections disrupted the oil output, and the impending threat of sanctions on Iran have no doubt pushed up crude prices. The Indian Oil Corporation, the biggest importer from Iran, is bracing in anticipation of what may come.

But does this backdrop justify the tenth consecutive hike, which has left the common Indian gasping? The NDA government has had a long cushion after global oil prices crashed with increased output. That comfort was never passed on to the consumer. Instead, it was used to ramp up revenues, which increased by `1,64,654 crore between 2013-14 and 2016-17, nicely covering up for the dipping parameters on all other counts. The excise duty on crude, as it stands today, is nine and four times more, on petrol and diesel respectively, from what it was before the NDA took over in 2014. Cash-strapped state governments have also levied their own taxes to make up for shortfalls elsewhere. 

The never-before seen retail prices are the result: diesel was at `73 a litre, a level that would have been seen as extremely costly for petrol just the other day; petrol was at a princely `85. And global oil prices are hovering around $79.53 a barrel. The petroleum minister, after making some illegible noises about government intervention, left it to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (why him no one knows) to offer unconvincing rationalisations about long-term benefits.

For, in the short term, the economy is under severe strain, commodity prices are levitating at unheard-of level. Consumers, with not much left in their hands, can spend little. So what will drive the economy? It seems a vicious cycle. The government must intervene to bring down taxes, since the oil companies are not agreeing to lower prices. With our banks in the state they are in, manoeuverability is low. Even so, the first signs of economic revival must not be sacrificed for this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day