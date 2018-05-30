Home Opinions Editorials

Time won’t heal banking problem

It’s surprising how several problems simply solve themselves if we wait long enough.

Published: 30th May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

It’s surprising how several problems simply solve themselves if we wait long enough. But if that problem happens to be bank NPAs, it may be wishful thinking to use time as a healer. For years, banks, government and the central bank have been telling everyone to wait just a little longer while they clean up the muck, and so we did. But recent quarterly losses by 21 state-run banks in excess of `60,000 crore—the highest-ever in Indian banking history—proves that all past efforts to wipe off toxic assets appear glib. One may even wonder if the closets from which frauds and loan defaults are tumbling out have an infinite width.

These losses, critics argue, are primarily due to the apex bank’s stringent NPA recognition framework and higher provisioning that will force banks to hold out the begging bowl for cash to meet Basel III capital requirement norms. The losses are also partly due to lower net interest income, or core income, which a bank earns lending money. Credit growth is struggling to come out of its torpor, but lenders like IDBI Bank have freezed corporate lending, which will further affect interest income. Investors probably should forgo their profit-love and anticipate more quarterly losses.  

On its part, the RBI is tactful and working with a single-minded focus to resolve the `10 lakh crore bad loan mess in a time-bound manner. The shortlisted 41 large accounts, requiring immediate attention, are in various stages of resolution with some accounts finding buyers ready to plonk down billions and revive operations. This is good news for banks endlessly waiting for loan recoveries. But what’s unnoticed is the same lenders may fund the transaction, which can be termed fresh lending, but remember the chances of NPA rot repeating haven’t subsided. For, the RBI’s bobbed and weaved NPA norms will only help banks dress up balance sheets back in shape, while what we need is regulations that prevent the very occurrence of bad loans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners