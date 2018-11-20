Home Opinions Editorials

It’s not just Delhi that is fighting  for clean air 

Last week, Kolkata surpassed New Delhi and had temporarily become the most polluted metro in the country.

Published: 20th November 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

Last week, Kolkata surpassed New Delhi and had temporarily become the most polluted metro in the country. There was no significant improvement in the air quality in Delhi but the situation in the eastern metropolis had deteriorated acutely. Moving beyond the metros, cities like Patna, Varanasi and Kanpur are choking due to high levels of air pollution.

As of Monday afternoon, Patna was the most polluted city in the country with the average PM 2.5 count crossing 400 and marked ‘severe’ in the National Air Quality Index. The air quality in Varanasi and Kanpur was marked ‘very poor’ with PM 2.5 level ranging around 368 and 344 respectively while Kolkata recorded 338. This situation corroborates the warnings put out by the WHO earlier this year. The UN body had highlighted the extent of air pollution in cities other than the metros and analysed the disastrous impact pollution had on the health of people. 

However, the wake-up call doesn’t seem to have been heeded by policymakers as Delhi and the National Capital Region are the only centres for all pollution control plans and strategies. Moreover, officials have harped on quick fixes instead of formulating comprehensive mechanisms to deal with the menace. It is well known that Northern India, particularly NCR, turns into a gas chamber during winter due to various reasons like vehicular and industrial emissions, stubble burning, construction debris, etc. But the causes differ from city to city: Kolkata mainly suffers from vehicular pollution and in Kanpur, industrial emissions, dust and soot are the major culprits.

While corrective action is an urgent need, a fragmented approach is not the solution. The Centre and the agencies responsible should work closely with states and local urban administrations to identify the main causes of pollution, devise a concrete roadmap and follow it up with effective implementation. And, this should be done as fast as possible, as the lives of our citizens are at stake.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp