Home Opinions Editorials

Gaja: Rescue efforts fine, now focus on relief

Tamil Nadu is no stranger to disasters.

Published: 21st November 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu is no stranger to disasters. The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami which devastated the state was a huge lesson to the administration. Several high-level officials in the state bureaucracy today proved their mettle as district collectors in the worst-ravaged districts of Tamil Nadu at the time.

Since then, TN has faced Cyclone Thane, Cyclone Vardah, Cyclone Ockhi and the 2015 Chennai floods. The weight of these experiences was seen in the swift mobilisation of machinery ahead of Severe Cyclonic Storm Gaja hitting the coast in the early hours of Friday. A staggering 82,000 people were evacuated ahead of the storm in the nick of time.

This despite Gaja originally being predicted to make landfall as just a Cyclonic Storm. While 45 people were killed in the storm, it has been widely accepted that the toll would have been much higher if the government had not acted in such a timely manner.

The prevention and rescue stages of disaster management were well handled by the state—even opposition leaders were unequivocal in their praise—but the handling of relief has been cause for some tension. Relief efforts appear to have been slow to take off in the immediate aftermath of the storm. In some part this has been because of the vast devastation wrought by Gaja—lakhs of trees have been felled by the storm and the power infrastructure in the delta region has to be virtually rebuilt now.

Left in the dark, without food or water, homes or boats, villagers in some parts had taken to the streets in frustration. The government has been responsive, and for now it appears the basics have been covered. There is still some concern regarding underreporting of level of devastation and amount of compensation for crop loss.

The government has assured that assessment is still ongoing and these concerns are expected to be addressed soon. However, the road to normalcy will be slow as the machinery works around the clock and battles elements to restore connectivity and rebuild the power infrastructure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp