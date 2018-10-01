Where is the suicide prevention strategy?

Death by suicide is a complex act driven by multiple factors. Often, reporting on suicide tends to simplify these factors into one single event—exam failure, debt, job loss. Neither can such acts be looked at as purely a mental health issue. The reality is that a combination of issues, which may include mental illness, can trigger one towards the act. The response to this, therefore, must acknowledge complexities and look to prevent such deaths by adopting what experts have called a multi-sectoral approach.

Recently a youth in IIT-Madras allegedly died by suicide. The response from the institution highlighted the gaps in care in what is acknowledged to be a stressful environment. ‘Help is available, but he didn’t seek it,’ was pointed out. Also recently, an actress who attempted suicide was booked under Section 309 of the IPC, despite it having been virtually decriminalised by the new Mental Health Act which came into force in July.

This is evidence of the lack of understanding about mental health, distress and suicide. This also shows that merely passing a progressive law does not by itself ensure that society and its institutions fall in line overnight. The new law mandates that the country must frame a suicide prevention strategy. This strategy must tackle the issue from all angles—finding ways to ensure help reaches those who are not in a position to reach it, policy interventions, limiting access to pesticides, creating and supporting national helpline services, producing more professional counsellors and training peer counsellors.

Without these, more youngsters, entering a world fraught with stress, competitiveness and multiple inequalities, are at risk. Suicide is globally seen as a public health issue and deaths by suicide are preventable. Research has shown that even the smallest of changes has saved lives. It is essential that India takes this seriously and approaches the issue with a nuanced understanding, sensitivity and foresight. The first step, of course, would be to bring the suicide prevention strategy to life.