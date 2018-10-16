Home Opinions Editorials

Can reducing oil payments stem rupee’s fall?

Soaring fuel prices are proving to be quite the double-edged sword, lacerating the consumer at one end and leaching out the comfort from our forex reserves.

Published: 16th October 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

As diesel prices soared for the tenth consecutive day on Monday—by what might seem like an inconsequential 8 paise per litre, but which could come like the last straw for the camel—PM Narendra Modi urged global oil suppliers to review their payment terms, so as to give “temporary relief’’ to the already weak rupee. Yes, the two sources of discomfort for India are intertwined.

Soaring fuel prices are proving to be quite the double-edged sword, lacerating the consumer at one end and leaching out the comfort from our forex reserves. Little wonder that the PM, while chairing a key roundtable comprising oil ministers and CEOs of oil majors, made a rare pitch for synergy “between the consumers and the producers”, as happens in other sectors.

India imports 80 per cent of its oil, and its purchasing power is under severe stress. When producer countries raise crude prices in tandem with each other, retail prices of oil and LPG naturally soar in consumer countries like India, he pointed out. 

In what may seem like a carrot, he invited oil producers to channel their investible surplus into exploration of oil and gas on Indian shores. Beyond creating any future virtue through producer-consumer synergy, the Centre has enough reasons to be concerned about how the global oil sector behaves in the immediate term. With elections around the corner and the economy getting bludgeoned by soaring fuel prices, its concerns are understandable.

The relief that the government finally deigned to offer the suffering public earlier in the month by lowering excise duty and oil company subsidy has been almost wiped out with the recent hikes. For the common man, nothing could be more cruel than rising fuel costs and the attendant price rise that threaten to take the joy out of the festival season. The sector specialists may have their own micro logic and rationale. But for everyone else, it’s a no-brainer: The government must do whatever it takes to lower the prices that are at an all-time high. Both economic and political logic tells us so.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
The festive season is back and once again its that time of the year when night turns into day and the city reverberates to the beat of countless drums. (Photo | PTI)
SEE PICTURES |  Navaratri fervour grips cities, revellers groove to Garba tunes
facebook twitter whatsapp