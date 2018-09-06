Home Opinions Editorials

Rethink needed on falling rupee

The much-feared currency war is yet to blow up, but India is already facing its worst battle with rupee.

Published: 06th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

The much-feared currency war is yet to blow up, but India is already facing its worst battle with rupee. The domestic unit is touching new lows every day and has so far lost over a tenth of its value. In ordinary circumstances, the RBI—custodian of exchange rate management—would sell dollars or tweak policy rates to stem the slide, but right now it’s maintaining an eerie silence.

The government stuck to its stance that rupee is overvalued and even 80-level isn’t bothersome, if other currencies depreciate as well. Former Niti Aayog chief Arvind Panagariya even praised the RBI for doing nothing and advised it to stay its course, as the rupee fluctuation, coming after four years of relative stability, is a necessity. Giving credence to this belief is RBI’s 36 and 6-currency Real Effective Exchange Rate (Reer) that pegs rupee as overvalued by 15 and 23 per cent respectively.

Between 2014 and early 2018, rupee appreciated 15.6 per cent in real terms, making exports less competitive, widening trade deficit to $16.6 billion as on June—the highest in five years. Hence, a falling rupee will mind the gap and attempts to strengthen it will only widen deficit. But others believe RBI’s Reer is not cast in stone and the rupee fall should be reversed, as the Bank of International Settlements’ broader index (against 61 countries), currently reads 100.39, implying little or no overvaluation.

This creates doubt whether the RBI-computed Reer is the right measure. For instance, the Economic Survey FY17 noted that UAE has an unusually high weight in RBI’s 36-country trade-weighted Reer, but, in reality, UAE has no relevance to India’s competitiveness. Likewise, euro has the highest weight of 12.7, though its exporters do not compete with us.

Ironically, dollar has lower weight even though most of our trade, including oil, is settled in dollars. So, to judge rupee’s competitiveness, it’s time policy-makers have a rethink about depreciating rupee and assign higher weights to Vietnam, Bangladesh, Philippines and China, whose exporters compete with us.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt