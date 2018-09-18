Hello northeast, wake up BCCI

This week we are going to witness a historic moment in domestic cricket. Six teams from the Northeast—Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal and Sikkim—will become part of the BCCI’s senior men’s calendar starting with the national one-day championship. Integrated into the system with Bihar, Uttarakhand and Puducherry, they have never been close to the action like these three. Short on funds, grounds, players and expertise, the six are also handicapped by geographical conditions. Nobody is expecting miracles. But be sure that doubters would be out saying “we told you so” if things go drastically wrong.

This is where the BCCI has to behave like a parent body. The Northeast had practically been a non-existent chapter in the board’s books. Unfulfilled promises and a pittance in terms of grants is all they got despite there being a committee for the development of the game in these parts. But for a Lodha Commission suggestion upheld by the apex court, the Northeast would not have been granted playing and voting rights like other states. Now that they are in the mainstream, they should be supported instead of being laughed at.

Many in the BCCI believe these teams are in only because of the court order. But hardly anybody points out it was the board’s responsibility to help them instead of keeping them out. Years of neglect has created a gap. It can’t be bridged overnight. In spite of problems, these teams have not done that badly in the few opportunities they got. High on athletic abilities, some of their players have even represented teams from the mainstream in the top rung of domestic cricket.

There is talent which can do better with proper guidance. Now that they have a platform, be sure that these players will be eager to prove a point. The role of BCCI officials becomes crucial as they have to eventually show them direction. It’s important that they rise above regional parochialism, vote politics and act unlike their predecessors, who did precious little for Northeast cricket.