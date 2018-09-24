Kohli deserves the Khel Ratna

An avalanche of runs, numerous single-handed match-winning efforts and yet Virat Kohli has got ‘zero’ Khel Ratna points—something cricket buffs would never agree with. Until now, the Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards seemed to be meticulously done. The selected names did not evoke any suspicion. Even during the Dronacharya awards meeting, all sang in unison. Then how did the Indian cricket captain end up with a zero? There is something fundamentally wrong in our points system.

Not with the man chosen. Kohli’s Khel Ratna nomination was mired in controversy with a lot of people questioning whether he has done enough to be considered for the country’s highest standalone sporting honour. The argument sounds arbitrary because cricketers cannot be allocated points according to the existing system. Cricket is not an Olympic sport, medals are not won. Does that mean cricketers are not eligible for the Arjuna Awards too? In a cricket-crazy country, the sport cannot be ignored.

No batsman in the game has dominated bowlers like Kohli has done over the last 20 months. Sure, you can attack his not-so-stellar captaincy away from home in Tests or the way he conducts himself off the field. But do keep in mind that this is an honour given to on-field performances. By that definition alone, no Indian deserves it more than Kohli. Rankings sometimes obfuscate matters but in this instance, they lay bare Kohli’s supremacy.

He is ranked No. 1 in both Tests and ODIs. Rather than questioning his eligibility, the ministry should consider changing the points system (at least for cricket). The choice of Mirabai Chanu, who had to miss the Asian Games because of a back problem, was also correct because she is the only Indian athlete who is a reigning world champion in an Olympic discipline. The likes of Bajrang Punia—reigning Asian and CWG champion—can feel aggrieved; his fans have even questioned why Kohli was recommended with zero points. But that’s like comparing apples and oranges.