Home Opinions Editorials

Keeping out crime from politics

The politicians owe it to the nation and its people to regulate themselves.

Published: 26th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Underlining the need to cleanse the political system of crime, the Supreme Court has asked Parliament to enact laws to ensure that people with criminal cases do not enter politics. Observing that politicians with criminal cases must be “kept at bay,” the apex court said: “Indian democracy has seen a steady increase in the level of criminalisation creeping into the Indian polity. This tends to disrupt constitutional ethos, strikes at the root of a democratic form of government and makes citizens suffer.” The court’s ruling puts the onus of battling the increasing criminalisation of politics on the political class.

The need to put an end to this malaise cannot be greater than it is today. Several studies, especially by groups such as National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms, clearly show that more and more politicians with criminal cases are entering India’s legislatures. In 2009, 30 per cent of the Lok Sabha members faced criminal cases. This rose to 34 per cent in 2014 and according to an affidavit the Centre filed before the SC this year, it is 36 per cent now. What is worse is that, a candidate with criminal cases has better chances of winning an election than a ‘clean’ candidate. According to these studies, a ‘criminal-politician’ had a 13 per cent chance of winning in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections while it was 5 per cent for a candidate with a non-criminal background. No wonder, parties of all ideologies field candidates with criminal records.

Among the reasons for this are the rising costs of contesting polls and the increased number of parties in the fray. The number of political parties went up from 55 in the 1952 elections to 464 in the 2014 polls. The rising costs and more competition put a huge strain on the coffers of parties, which found it easier to field candidates who could fend for themselves. With the SC now asking the politicians to take corrective measures, the ball is in their court. The politicians owe it to the nation and its people to regulate themselves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh