Rahul's Wayanad entry adds to Left’s unease

Already staring at a situation where it might end up with its lowest tally ever in a general election, the CPM was banking on Kerala to prop the party up in the next Lok Sabha.

Published: 03rd April 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 10:34 AM

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi during a press conference. (File | EPS)

The editorial in the CPM’s Kerala mouthpiece on Monday ridiculing Rahul Gandhi, referring to him by the derogatory term ‘Pappu’, perfectly reflected the despondency within the ruling LDF  after it was announced that the Congress president will indeed contest from Wayanad in the coming parliamentary elections.

For, Rahul’s electoral foray from Kerala is bad news for the Left, and couldn’t have come at a worse time. The Congress-led UDF, galvanised by Rahul’s candidature, could further narrow the LDF’s prospects in the state.

The Congress’ Wayanad move could end up limiting the Left’s bargaining power at the Centre should there be a post-election scenario wherein it is required to participate in government formation.

CPM leaders were quick to distance themselves from the editorial but the damage was done.

Moreover, ever since the Congress announced this decision, leaders of the Left have not made any effort to conceal their disappointment, with even Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan asking the grand old party to clarify whether its fight is against the BJP or the Left.

The distress is understandable given what’s at stake. But, sending out distress signals even before votes are cast could further undermine the Left’s cause in Kerala. CPM leaders argue the Congress is sending confusing signals by fielding Rahul from a seat where the party’s main rival is the Left, not the BJP.

A valid point, as the Left and Congress, though rivals in Kerala, are expected to back each other at the national level in their bid to stop the BJP-led NDA.

Congress surely has its own arguments to justify the move. Its strategy seems two-pronged.

One, to find a safe seat for Rahul with Amethi looking not so secure any more.

Two, field the Congress president from a southern state to enthuse the party cadre in the South.

But it has clearly put the Left in a bind and caused a rift that could play out post elections depending on the situation that emerges.

