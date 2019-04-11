Home Opinions Editorials

EC finally restores a sense of sanity

Not acting, or not responding to an air of deep scepticism that was building up about its efficacy and non-partisanship, was simply not an option.

Published: 11th April 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

It was literally the last minute. Just one day before the first phase of voting in a momentous general election. If institutional credibility was at stake, it’s perhaps better that the Election Commission acted—even belatedly, and not necessarily on the scale required.

Not acting, or not responding to an air of deep scepticism that was building up about its efficacy and non-partisanship, was simply not an option. Perhaps it was the sheer glut of events that seemed to belittle its policing in general, indeed many of them directly challenging the very neutrality of its vigil, that finally impelled the EC. 

Overt appeals to the electorate in the name of religion or the Armed Forces, sundry other seemingly blatant violations of the Model Code of Conduct, a slew of I-T raids on a whole roster of Opposition leaders right on the eve of elections, an accomplishment in the field of space science offering free air-time to the ruling party on national television, the shadowy money trails behind the proliferation of political advertising masquerading as fan pages on social media...the disquiet had been rising, and peaking, over these recent weeks on too many counts. 

But on April 10, two decisive moves were made by the EC to restore a sense of sanity to the proceedings. A biopic on the prime minister—scheduled to be released on April 11, exactly as the first set of Indian voters line up outside polling booths—has been debarred from screening till the end of elections. And the mint-fresh NaMo TV, which is being called an ‘advertising portal’ but is carried by DTH operators, has been made subject to the EC’s content certification regime. And the BJP’s expenditure on it needs to reflect in its books. It’s a sign of the vitality of institutions if they are responsive to criticism. Even if it’s almost too late.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp