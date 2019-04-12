Home Opinions Editorials

India has to look beyond Rafale

Even as the Rafale deal generates debate, India’s slow response to the rapidly changing security scenario sticks out like a sore thumb.

Rafale fighter jet

Rafale fighter aircraft (File | PTI)

Even as the Rafale deal generates debate, India’s slow response to the rapidly changing security scenario sticks out like a sore thumb. While the notorious Indian penchant for last-minute specification changes when acquiring weaponry frustrates global vendors and the acquisition of 4+ generation Rafale fighters generates a storm, the US, Russia and China have already inducted fifth-generation fighter aircraft (FGFA) into their fleets.

They are now developing sixth-generation hypersonic aircraft to replace their fighter fleets wholly by 2030. In fact, as the Japanese Mitsubishi sixth-generation fighter is being bed-tested, the cost-prohibitive Indo-Russian collaboration for developing the Su-57 FGFA has been grounded.

The US F-35 FGFA is already in service even as the nation refines its sixth generation fighter for induction. Russia is building the MiG-41 sixth-generation fighter. France and Germany have said they would develop a new combat aircraft to replace their Eurofighter Typhoon, Tornado—and the Rafale. And China has inducted the J-20 FGFA. On the contrary, HAL-DRDO’s plan to design a FGFA is stillborn, even as workhorse fighter squadrons suffer from attrition.

The number dipped to 31 squadrons from the 42 needed for a 2:1 superiority over Pakistan and at least 50 squadrons needed for a two-front war also involving China. This, when even available IAF fighters are falling out of the skies for lack of spares.

With hypersonic fighters set to impact the global security landscape, India has to look beyond Rafale. While FGFAs flaunt supercruise abilities, stealth, integrated glass cockpits, multi-spectral sensors, etc., GenNext western fighters would use attacking electronics with high-fidelity lasers, besides standoff missiles, lasers and particle beams to destroy enemy satellites and command and communication centres and create blind spots. The worry is, India still has to master jet engines, electronic warfare systems, advanced avionics and stealth. The situation has to be set right without delay.

Comments(1)

  • Ishita
    Good read!
    17 hours ago reply
