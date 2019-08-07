Home Opinions Editorials

Growth at the grassroots

The New Collector has to prove his mettle by ensuring intent is followed by transformative action.

Published: 07th August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Of late, a refreshing change has been noticed in the grassroots administration in Odisha. District collectors are no longer confining themselves to their stately offices and lording over administration, but actually going out to the midst of people and inspiring change through their actions.

There is a spirit of proactiveness to lead from the front and deal with issues on the ground. Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange stepped into an agriculture field recently and transplanted paddy sapling with farmers while sensitising them on the proper and scientific method of doing so.

The impact would percolate to the community. CM Naveen Patnaik also tweeted his appreciation for Kulange and his Kendrapara counterpart Samarth Verma, who had turned a mathematics teacher in a high school. Gajapati collector Anupam Saha’s ‘Teach Gajapati’ where volunteers and government officers are enlisted as teachers in schools has won praise from PM Narendra Modi. Cuttack Collector B S Chayani has taken another commendable step where officers are going door to door to hear people’s grievances and solve them.

The trigger no doubt has been Naveen Patnaik himself, who in 2017 rolled out his governance mantra of 3Ts—teamwork, technology and transparency—and asked collectors to act as agents of change at the grassroots. With two new Ts—time and transformation—added recently, the grassroots administration itself has moved towards transformative change.

However, the efforts can slip into mere photo-ops if not complemented with action. Real issues like lack of support for farmers, vacancies in educational institutions, infrastructure shortcomings leading to people still being carried in slings or shoulders, absence of basic amenities and people not getting proper access to services and schemes across rural Odisha are stark reminders of the decades-long neglect. The New Collector has to prove his mettle by ensuring intent is followed by transformative action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp