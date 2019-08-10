Home Opinions Editorials

Mary Kom sets a bad example

M C Mary Kom is a living legend. Her exploits are etched in the folklore of Indian boxing and also in the history of the sport in the women’s section.

MaryKom

Boxer Mary Kom (File|AFP)

Apart from Mary's unjustifiable behaviour, this incident shows that the BFI can bend under the weight of the reputation of an individual. If trials are part of the selection criteria, it has no business making concessions for one boxer. The shooting federation made no exception for Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra and bronze winner Gagan Narang, who took trials despite topping the world rankings. Wrestler Sushil Kumar has to go through the same process. Michael Phelps had to compete in trials in each category. Top athletes around the world know trials are a part of the framework they perform in. To see Mary refusing to accept this is surprising and appears uncharacteristic. It is something she could have done without.

Apart from Mary’s unjustifiable behaviour, this incident shows that the BFI can bend under the weight of the reputation of an individual. If trials are part of the selection criteria, it has no business making concessions for one boxer. The shooting federation made no exception for Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra and bronze winner Gagan Narang, who took trials despite topping the world rankings. Wrestler Sushil Kumar has to go through the same process. Michael Phelps had to compete in trials in each category. Top athletes around the world know trials are a part of the framework they perform in. To see Mary refusing to accept this is surprising and appears uncharacteristic. It is something she could have done without.

What next? The BFI has a set a precedent more boxers can exploit in future. If an organisation chooses to accept that it is not bigger than an individual, it opens the door for uncomfortable questions. The BFI may have some answering to do. The chances of being pulled up by the court if one lodges an appeal can’t be ruled out either. At a time it should have been making an effort to be known as an efficient organisation, the BFI has set an example detrimental for sports.

