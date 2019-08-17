Home Opinions Editorials

Kerala paying the price for ignoring warning signals

It was exactly a year ago that Kerala was battered by floods and landslides in its worst-ever monsoon calamity.

Published: 17th August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala_monsoon_rains

A visual from Kerala floods. (Photo | EPS)

It was exactly a year ago that Kerala was battered by floods and landslides in its worst-ever monsoon calamity. The fact that the state is going through another round of floods and landslides shows that no lessons were learnt from the 2018 tragedy that claimed nearly 500 lives and rendered several lakhs homeless.

With the disaster striking for the second successive monsoon season, it’s  clear that Kerala is paying the price for ignoring warning signs and allowing mindless development and massive destruction of its hills, forests, wetlands and water bodies. After the 2018 deluge, the focus naturally shifted to reconstruction and mobilisation of enormous funds required for the purpose.

While ministers and senior officials focused their energies on the Rebuild Kerala initiative, little attention was paid to measures to prevent a repeat of the situation—or even to the fact that the reconstruction had to be done keeping the sustainability factor in mind. Desilting of rivers and water bodies was not taken up, canals were not cleared of rubbish, encroachments were allowed to stay, and mining and quarrying were allowed to continue as usual. 

Kerala was at the forefront of opposition to the Gadgil Committee’s report that recommended various measures to protect the Western Ghats, including imposing restrictions on mining and quarrying activities, preventing the use of forest land for non-forest purposes and regulating constructions. While that report never got implemented, the state has been resisting even the one that came later—a “more practical” Kasturirangan Committee report.

The fact is that the current disaster is largely man-made. The state government’s attempts to blame it entirely on rains show its unwillingness to admit its mistakes. Following the latest disaster, there’s a fresh clamour for implementing the Gadgil report. Better late than never. The government must at least now show the courage to stand up to various lobbies and do whatever it takes to prevent further damage to the environment. Or else, it should be prepared to face even greater catastrophes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Floods
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp