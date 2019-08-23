Home Opinions Editorials

Reviving the drive to save every drop of water

The Tamil Nadu government has set a three-month deadline for apartment complexes, schools and commercial buildings to set up rainwater harvesting systems.

Published: 23rd August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2019 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

The Tamil Nadu government has set a three-month deadline for apartment complexes, schools and commercial buildings to set up rainwater harvesting systems. This is a long-awaited and welcome move. Sixteen years after the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa passed a landmark ordinance on rainwater harvesting (RWH), Minister for Municipal Administration S P Velumani has cracked the whip: people who don’t comply will face action.

The 2003 ordinance that followed the dry spell in the state in 2001 had warned the citizens that water supply would be stopped if RWH system was not set up within two months. We are in 2019 and the state’s capital city is still parched. And now, work has been commissioned on a war-footing across the state. Officials have started inspecting buildings. At the same time, tanks are being desilted. The government has also planned to restore more than 70,000 rural water bodies. 

With more apartment complexes and industrial zones liberally dotting Chennai’s landscape and ruthlessly sucking groundwater, it has to be within the ambit of corporate social responsibility to consciously implement this system as it would also reduce our excessive dependence on temperamental water tanker associations. Tamil Nadu had scripted a success story by reversing the proverbial “saving for the rainy day” to “saving of the rainy day”.

The pragmatic collection of rain drops helped people in water-starved regions. But the 2003 RWH project somewhere hit a roadblock. The present move to clear that block to let the water flow into the ground is a long-awaited affirmative action. Chennai has in fact been a model city, with new buildings not getting the nod from authorities without RWH structures. Just a few weeks ago, many states across India were staring at drought.

Then came the deluge. This year 13 states have already received much more rainfall than average. This only reinforces the need for sincere efforts to counter the vagaries of climate change. Installing RWH systems is one such effort. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
(From Left to Right) Amazon India Senior Vice President Amit Agarwal, Deputy chief minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, IT Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler during the inauguration of Amazon’s largest campus building in the world in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH: Amazon's new office in Hyderabad that the world is eyeing right now
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. Bollywood stars like Mrunal Thakur, Athiya Shetty, Sumeet Vyas were the celebrity showstoppers on Day 3  Check out their
IN PICS | Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive Day 3: Mrunal Thakur, Malavika Mohanan, Riteish and Genelia scorch ramp
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp