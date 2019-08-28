Home Opinions Editorials

Focus on fixing andhra’s capital

The current uncertainty isn’t doing anybody any good, least of all the government.
 

Published: 28th August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Statements from ministers and YSR Congress leaders in the last two weeks on Amaravati have kicked up a storm and understandably so, since they appear to be calculated not only to revive the debate on the advisability of building a megapolis from the ground up on the banks of river Krishna but also prepare the ground for a probe into possible breach of public trust by the erstwhile TDP government. Could it be that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is contemplating relocation of the state capital as the TDP alleges? On the face of it, such a proposition isn’t practical since for good or ill, Amaravati has been branded and partly grounded.

The intention seems to be to set aside the grandiose plans drafted by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and decentralise the capital. Naidu, who dreams of a Baabhubalisque capital, had planned Amaravati incorporating iconic structures and mini-cities which together could cost around `1.45 lakh crore.

We believe there is nothing wrong if the state government does away with the costly dreams of Naidu. The stark reality is that the state has neither the resources nor the need for a megapolis. Decentralising the capital by shifting some of the resources to the backward Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions makes eminent sense. Besides, the recent Krishna floods, though nowhere near as deadly as they could potentially be, have also to be factored in before the government takes a final call.

The ongoing debate between the ruling and opposition parties, however, is focused less on these aspects and more on the alleged insider trading by the then TDP top brass. If at all it did take place as is being repeatedly alleged by Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, it must be investigated. For, it is an unpardonable breach of public trust. The government, instead of dropping names of the alleged offenders, should place the facts in public domain and initiate action as per law. The sooner it does it the better. The current uncertainty isn’t doing anybody any good, least of all the government.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp