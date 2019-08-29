Home Opinions Editorials

Target the roots of corruption

Going after corruption in government departments, the Centre has compulsorily retired 22 senior tax officials.

Published: 29th August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Going after corruption in government departments, the Centre has compulsorily retired 22 senior tax officials. This is the second tranche in the clean-up drive. Earlier, in June, 27 high-ranking Indian Revenue Service officers, including 12 from the Central Board of Direct Taxes, were given compulsory retirement after their names figured in corruption cases. It is heartening to note that PM Narendra Modi’s declaration of rooting out corruption from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day is being seriously implemented. When the PM admitted that “some black sheep in the tax administration may have misused their powers and harassed taxpayers,” it showed he intends to go after them as well. 

These concerns have recently come to the fore after the death of Café Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha, who alleged in his suicide note that he had been victimised by some senior IT officials. Others who have highlighted the problem of harassment by the IT department are former Infosys director Mohandas Pai and pharma company Biocon’s chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. However, the applause will be louder if similar action is extended to other wings of the bureaucracy as well which have a direct interface with people. While IT officials deal with businessmen, departments such as the police, municipalities and revenue routinely exploit people even for the most ordinary services. 

Corruption is a menace that is difficult to wipe out. It has a way of festering like cancer, do what you will. Having said that, by showing zero-tolerance and putting its officers’ jobs on the line, the government can contain graft. Steep fines and recovery of ill-gotten gains should also be experimented with. What is missed though in the discussion is these dodgy government officials are very often not working for themselves, but for their political masters. And often the target is not pecuniary gain but political vendetta. Corruption is therefore a malaise with deep roots. We are not just dealing with a few officials with bad attitude or upbringing. But, well, we have to start somewhere.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp