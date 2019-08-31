Home Opinions Editorials

The massive costs of disaster

This year too, monsoon rainfall has paralysed several cities and financial centres across India.

Published: 31st August 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Landslide, Kerala floods

Image of landslide at Puthumala village near Meppadi in Wayanad. ( Videograb )

This year too, monsoon rainfall has paralysed several cities and financial centres across India. Now, it’s a pattern that repeats every year—schools, offices, and business are forced to shut down, property worth lakhs and crores are washed away, and, most importantly, lives are lost by the hundreds. Disaster mitigation efforts have had very little impact on the big picture.

According to a recent report published by a UN agency, annual economic losses due to disasters in the Asia Pacific region are worth a whopping $675 billion. This is 2.4% of the region’s economic output. Between 1970 and 2018, the region lost a massive $1.5 trillion to disasters—mostly to floods, storms, droughts, and earthquakes. In terms of human lives lost, too, Asia Pacific stands at a dangerously high level. As per the report, natural disasters have killed 2 million people in the region since 1970. This is 59% of the global death toll due to disasters in the same period. 

Disasters that killed in large numbers were earthquakes and storms, followed by floods. Among the Asia Pacific nations, India has the second-highest average annual loss due to floods, at 13%. Interestingly, the report has specifically mentioned about the Kerala floods of last and this year. It said the damage caused to Kerala by floods was a direct impact of the degradation of ecosystem in the state. Almost the entire state is a drainage system for run-off water from the Western Ghats, where a dense network of rivers link the hills to the Arabian Sea.

The report said the stability of the hilly regions had been affected by a slew of construction projects, deforestation, and excessive quarrying. This is also why parts of Karnataka have been affected by severe flooding in recent times. If policymakers do not step up efforts to avoid disasters before they happen, it could also derail India’s poverty reduction programmes. The study estimates that India can achieve a substantial 86% reduction in extreme poverty rates by 2030 without any disasters taking place. However, unmitigated disasters can bring down that number drastically to 65%.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mahila Congress members protesting outside the BJP office in Malleswaram on Saturday | Express
Karnataka Mahila Congress workers demand sacking of deputy CM Laxman Savadi
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp