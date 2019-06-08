Home Opinions Editorials

Pitch imperfect in Puducherry

The ongoing saga is more about treasury-hurting populism and performance, rather than a democracy-denting script.

Published: 08th June 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | EPS)

The administrative cauldron in Puducherry continues to simmer following the Supreme Court’s notice to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, restraining his Congress-led government from implementing any Cabinet decision with financial implications till the next hearing on June 21.

The chief minister and the Lieutenant Governor, Kiran Bedi, have been on a warpath regarding control of the administration, which included the method of giving instructions to government officials.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had ruled that the L-G could only act on the advice of the council of ministers in matters of finance, administration and service. Narayanasamy had hailed the verdict as a victory for democracy.

But the June 5 Supreme Court ruling has delayed his administrative march.

The initial tremors had been felt soon after Bedi took charge in May 2016. Resenting her style of using social media to issue instructions to government officials, the chief minister prohibited official communication from those platforms.

Bedi stuck to her guns, saying the CM’s order was against the law. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has a similar bitter relationship with his Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, has met his Puducherry counterpart and demanded statehood for both the regions.

The ongoing saga is more about treasury-hurting populism and performance, rather than a democracy-denting script. This was seen when Bedi had set a precondition to the CM’s scheme of free distribution of rice to villagers, saying only those villages that were “open defecation free” would be entitled to it.

The political compulsions of offering freebies openly clashed with Bedi’s model of performance-oriented benefits. Now, the legal battle on redrawing the contours of power has choked development projects. This is also sending confusing signals to the people on basic governance.

Bedi’s fast-track order on making helmets compulsory for two-wheeler riders that was bitterly resisted by the CM is a case in point.

Unless the ongoing slugfest ends, Puducherry and its residents will continue to be the punching bag of the ego match between the elected and the appointed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiran Bedi V Narayanasamy Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp