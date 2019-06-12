Home Opinions Editorials

How to prevent crimes like the Kathua rape?

Then last year, the government brought in a law that makes sexual assault of girls below the age of 12 punishable by death.

Published: 12th June 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Sanni Ram, convicted in the rape and murder of a 8-year-old-girl in Kathua. (Photo | File, PTI)

Sanji Ram, convicted in the rape and murder of a 8-year-old-girl in Kathua. (Photo | File, PTI)

Monday’s verdict in the rape and murder of a minor in Kathua proves that even the poorest of the poor can hope for justice, if all the concerned parties—the police, government authorities, media and the courts—do their jobs with honesty and sincerity. The sheer brutality and the communal overtones ensured that the crime grabbed global headlines, denting India’s image abroad. While passing the verdict, the judge of the fast-track court in Pathankot may have hoped that the judgment will act as a deterrent. But that, sadly, is likely to remain just a hope. According to the NCRB report of 2016, the latest in the series, nearly 40 per cent of the victims of sexual assault are minors. The most number of rape cases in which minors were victims were reported in Madhya Pradesh (2,467), Maharashtra (2,292), Uttar Pradesh (2,115), Odisha (1,258) and Tamil Nadu (1,169).

But more than the statistics, what is of greater concern is that the government seems to think that just passing stringent laws will deter crimes against minor girls. It was for this purpose that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was enacted in 2012. Before POCSO, the accused in sexual assault cases of minors were booked under Sections 375 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code. The Act was brought into place in the hope that it would arrest the increasing cases of sexual abuse and exploitation of children. But successive NCRB reports after 2012 clearly show that has not been the case.

Then last year, the government brought in a law that makes sexual assault of girls below the age of 12 punishable by death. All political parties gave it fulsome support even though experts have pointed out that mere laws are not enough to stop Kathua-like crimes. Even the Justice J S Verma Committee, formed after the infamous Nirbhaya case, had said that death penalty for rape would be regressive and might not have the desired effect. The need of the hour is to prevent crimes through a change of societal mindset and better policing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp