Home Opinions Editorials

A lifeline has been thrown, but will Jet Airways fly?

After weeks of jostling, a consortium of banks led by SBI has forced Naresh Goyal to step down, and they have converted some of the debt into 51 per cent equity to take control.

Published: 27th March 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Image of Jet Airways aircraft used for representation. (File photo | Reuters)

For Jet Airways and its promoters—Naresh Goyal and family—the wheel has turned full circle. After weeks of jostling, a consortium of banks led by SBI has forced Naresh Goyal to step down, and they have converted some of the debt into 51 per cent equity to take control.

After running the first successful private, full-service airline in India for 25 years, it is virtually curtains for Naresh Goyal, whose shareholding will come down to around 25 per cent. For the beleaguered airline, the boardroom coup comes not a day too soon. The `1,500-crore lifeline the creditor banks now throw will help pay salaries and keep the planes flying. For some time.

Banks are in the business of lending and are not supposed to run airlines. It was a desperate measure, and the SBI consortium sees it as a short-term deviation. The stated aim is to sell it off as a going concern to recover some of the piled-up debt, now close to Rs 8,000 crore.

Jet Airways’ downward spin after the disintegration of Kingfisher Airlines holds many lessons.

How did the Goyal family squander an opportunity after having a virtual monopoly of the airways for over a decade? Given the high cost of aviation fuel and cut-throat competition, is there hope for private airlines in India?

The more immediate question is: Will the banks be able to sell off the airline within the two-month window they sought? Or, will Jet be another albatross around the neck of the NPA-ridden state-owned banks? If the banks are not to bleed to death, they will have to ensure a hard-nosed sale schedule, cut red tape and be flexible enough to ensure a deal happens.

To protect the interests of the investors and the future of the airline, amalgamation with an existing player is the best option—it will make a turnaround possible and reduce competition in an overcrowded space.

If there’s going to be waffling, as we saw in the Air India privatisation, we might as well write Jet’s obituary right now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Jet Airways crisis Naresh Goyal SBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp